Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,612,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $249,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,567. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.