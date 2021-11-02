Prudential Financial Inc. Has $806.01 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,307 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Johnson & Johnson worth $806,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.51. 135,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $137.49 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

