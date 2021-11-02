Prudential Financial Inc. Has $496.26 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,702,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,885 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $496,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.58. 210,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.