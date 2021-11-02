Prudential Financial Inc. Has $416.37 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547,824 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Comcast worth $416,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FIL Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 88,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 75,948 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 42,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,532,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,770,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

