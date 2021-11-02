Prudential Financial Inc. Has $332.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,352 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $332,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $463.39. 91,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.38 and a 52 week high of $462.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

