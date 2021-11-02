Prudential Financial Inc. Has $315.79 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $315,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,560,333 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

