Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRVB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 2,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.97. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Provention Bio by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provention Bio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

