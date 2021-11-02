ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 63.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

CSM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

