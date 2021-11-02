Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 1.73. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 546,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,797,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

