Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Primoris Services worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $858,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Primoris Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $261,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

