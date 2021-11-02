Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,859,419 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,623,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,859,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $5,411,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

FISV stock traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, hitting $97.56. 199,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

