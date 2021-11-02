Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,197,162 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197,162 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $3,629,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dollar General by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after buying an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.96. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

