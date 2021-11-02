Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for about 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Snap worth $9,624,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Builders Union LLP bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,753,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 246,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,226,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,961,268.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,754,521 shares of company stock valued at $185,573,538 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

