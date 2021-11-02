Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.89 Billion Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.05% of International Paper worth $2,887,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $7,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

