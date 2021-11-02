Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,455 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,081,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 404,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,770,672. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $239.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

