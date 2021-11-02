Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 236,015 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.33% of S&P Global worth $3,292,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,355,000 after buying an additional 379,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $461.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,254. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.