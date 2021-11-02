Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $6,904,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,528. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $279.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,565. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

