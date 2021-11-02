Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.89% of Atlassian worth $4,036,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.65.

Atlassian stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,714. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of -160.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

