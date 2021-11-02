Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.49 Million

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report $51.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $47.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $195.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $209.72 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

PFBC traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 75,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $71.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $369,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

