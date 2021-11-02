Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

