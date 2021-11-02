Power Co. of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.25.

TSE:POW opened at C$41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.51 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.68. The company has a market cap of C$28.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$19.32 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

