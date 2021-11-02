Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

