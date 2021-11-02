Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

POR stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Portland General Electric by 138.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Portland General Electric by 73.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

