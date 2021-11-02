Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRCH. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Get Porch Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $22.20 on Monday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,242 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.