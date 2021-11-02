Polychain Monsters Hits Market Cap of $50.76 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.88 or 0.00023470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $50.76 million and $1.87 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00222710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

