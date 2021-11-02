Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Director Kevin M. Farr Sells 10,169 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Polaris stock traded up $5.12 on Monday, hitting $120.07. 833,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.12 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.