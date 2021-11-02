Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 287,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.30 and a beta of 2.23. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $87,131 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

