Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $6.70 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $541.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $546.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

