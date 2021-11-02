Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 96,393 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Post worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Post by 4,917.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 317,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of Post stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

