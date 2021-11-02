Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 26,900 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of ModivCare worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ModivCare by 239.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth $39,097,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare stock opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.00. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.93 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

