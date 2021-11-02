Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 168,800 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Prothena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

PRTA stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

