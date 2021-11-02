Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,594 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Rackspace Technology worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 77,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.