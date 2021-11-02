PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Shares Gap Down to $49.73

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $47.25. PNM Resources shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 8,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

