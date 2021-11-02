Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $46.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.59.

PLUG stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

