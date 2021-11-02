Playgroundz Price Up 1% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Playgroundz has a market cap of $275,345.34 and approximately $1,900.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00082147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00102925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,905.84 or 0.99797280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.22 or 0.07171123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

