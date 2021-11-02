PlayAGS (AGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE AGS opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $329.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PlayAGS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1,654.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of PlayAGS worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.