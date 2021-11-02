Pirl Market Cap Reaches $101,741.29 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $101,741.29 and $37.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars.

