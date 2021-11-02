Piper Sandler Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

EWBC opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.