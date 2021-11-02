Piper Sandler Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $472.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $308.00 to $472.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEAM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.08. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.