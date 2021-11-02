Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

PINS opened at $45.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.52 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

