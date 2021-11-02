Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.89.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.85 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

