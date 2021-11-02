Pillar (PLR) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Pillar has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $202,932.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00226093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.