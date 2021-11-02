Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PCTN stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The company has a market capitalization of £528.44 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. Picton Property Income has a 52-week low of GBX 59.77 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.60 ($1.31).
About Picton Property Income
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.