Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSXP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

PSXP opened at $38.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

