PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 87,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,853. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

