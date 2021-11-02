PFM Health Sciences LP Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.
In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
