PFM Health Sciences LP Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

