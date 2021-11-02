PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases 370,529 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,529 shares during the period. Myriad Genetics comprises approximately 3.0% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $94,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,229 shares of company stock worth $7,133,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. 5,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

