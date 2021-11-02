PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $17.56 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,555,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.04. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $192.79 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

