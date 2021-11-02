PFM Health Sciences LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223,621 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $34,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 23,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,631. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

