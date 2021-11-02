Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,976. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

